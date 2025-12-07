NFL Mock Draft: Titans and Giants Lead the Way for 2026 Picks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As the 2025 NFL season heads toward its conclusion, the league’s focus shifts to the upcoming draft. Following a critical weekend of games, the playoff picture is tightening and several teams are already out of contention.

The New York Giants were the first team to be eliminated after Week 12, with the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints joining them soon after. With less than a month until the draft order is finalized, teams are preparing for critical decisions.

The latest mock draft suggests the Tennessee Titans could secure the first overall pick again and select Rueben Bain Jr., an EDGE player from Miami. The Giants, with the second pick, may bolster their defense by taking Arvell Reese from Ohio State. These picks highlight a potential trend of selecting defensive talent at the top of the draft.

As quarterback needs grow in the league, teams are looking at players like Fernando Mendoza from Indiana. Despite a strong season, Mendoza still has another year of eligibility, which could affect his draft decision. With teams such as the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets in need of quarterbacks, the draft could also see several trades for that coveted position.

From Oregon, quarterback Dante Moore is also expected to draw attention. His limited experience as a starter raises questions about his draft ambitions, while Ty Simpson of Alabama is emerging as a potential first-round selection. Teams in the market for quarterbacks may look to secure their franchise players early in the draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders, currently holding the fourth pick, are projected to select Simpson after assessing their quarterback situation. Assuming stability at the position, the Raiders could develop Simpson behind veteran Geno Smith. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns may focus on bolstering their receiving corps, possibly drafting wide receiver Makai Lemon from USC.

With significant holes in their rosters, teams like the Titans face crucial choices ahead. With their current standing, Tennessee could also consider trading their top pick for additional capital to fill multiple gaps.

This dynamic draft landscape sets the stage for an exciting offseason. As underclassmen weigh their decisions, the draft board will continue to evolve, showing the shifting needs and strategies of NFL teams.