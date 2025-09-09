NFL Mulls Discipline for Carter After Controversial Ejection

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The NFL is considering disciplinary actions against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter following an incident in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Carter was ejected just six seconds into the game for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spat on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The incident occurred shortly after the opening kickoff when Carter and Prescott exchanged words. As the play unfolded, Carter directed saliva at Prescott, prompting a flag from the officials for unsportsmanlike conduct. This foul led to a 15-yard penalty that allowed the Cowboys to score a touchdown on their opening drive, marking a rocky start for the Eagles, who ultimately won 24-20.

After the game, Carter expressed remorse for his actions. “It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again,” he stated. The league’s executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, had addressed sportsmanship earlier this season, emphasizing zero tolerance for any actions that damage the integrity of the game.

In the aftermath of the incident, several sources indicated that Carter could face significant fines or even a suspension as the NFL evaluates the situation. The league is reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a respectful environment on the field, especially after introducing stricter guidelines against unsportsmanlike conduct this year.

Coach Nick Sirianni declined to discuss any internal discipline against Carter, highlighting the importance of energy in gameplay while adhering to the rules. “I want these guys to play with great energy, great tenacity while doing it within the rules of the game,” he said.

This incident is particularly notable considering Carter’s previous disciplinary issues. Last season, Carter was penalized for unnecessary roughness multiple times, and he faced internal discipline after being benched by Sirianni.

The Eagles are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch this Sunday amidst the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Carter. The NFL is expected to announce its decision on discipline by Monday.