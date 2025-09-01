NFL and NCAA Football Heat Up With Weekend Showdowns

Atlanta, GA — As the 2025 college football season continues, a doubleheader on Sunday promises thrilling matchups. In the first game, the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks will face the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, a highly regarded prospect, aims to impress fans as he leads South Carolina in this significant opener. The game presents a crucial opportunity for Sellers to showcase his skills against a formidable Virginia Tech defense.

The evening features a top-10 clash with the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes hosting the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia‘s Hard Rock Stadium will be the venue for this high-stakes encounter. Both teams have championship aspirations, making this matchup even more critical early in the season.

Fans eagerly anticipate the intense competition, and multiple media outlets will broadcast the games live. The betting odds currently favor South Carolina by 7.5 points, while Notre Dame is favored by 2.5 points in their matchup with Miami. Over/under totals are set at 51.5 for the South Carolina game and 49.5 for the Notre Dame contest.

Stay tuned for continuous coverage. These games will help shape the narrative for the season ahead.