NFL 2025 Monday Night Football Schedule Released

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 2025 Monday Night Football season kicks off with an exciting matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears on September 8, 2025. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN.

The NFL‘s Monday Night Football continues its long-standing tradition with a mix of simulcasts and exclusives. Along with the ABC simulcasts, ESPN will air exclusive games. This season features a total of 25 games, including multiple games played on the same night.

Fans can look forward to key matchups throughout September and October. Notable games include the Vikings and Bears clash, which is an important early NFC North division rivalry battle. The Vikings aim to build on their strong performance from the previous season, while the Bears will be looking to improve after a tough campaign.

The complete schedule for the 2025 season includes games on various platforms, ensuring fans have access to all the action. In addition to the main broadcasts, games will also be available for streaming. NFL+ subscribers can catch every game live, enhancing viewers’ options.

The league has emphasized its dedication to delivering high-quality programming, increasing the excitement around each Monday night match. NFL executives hope that by offering exclusive and simulcast games, they can engage more fans and maintain high viewership numbers.

As the new season approaches, anticipation grows among supporters eager for thrilling football nights. Be sure to check your local listings for specific channel information in your area.