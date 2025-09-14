Sports
NFL, Nike, and Fanatics Unveil Record-Breaking Rivalries Uniforms
NEW YORK, NY — The NFL, in partnership with Nike and Fanatics, launched the first edition of the new ‘Rivalries’ uniforms on Wednesday. This event marked Fanatics’ highest-selling product launch in history and achieved the best merchandise sales day of 2025 so far.
According to Fanatics, ‘Rivalries’ uniform sales accounted for 80% of all sales across its online stores, including Fanatics.com and NFLShop.com. The top-selling team on launch day was the San Francisco 49ers, while quarterback Josh Allen led sales as the top player.
The ‘Rivalries’ uniforms will debut on September 25 during the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. Following that, several exciting games featuring these uniforms are scheduled, including Dolphins vs. Jets on September 29 and Bills vs. Patriots on October 5.
As part of the new uniform rollout, other notable games include Patriots vs. Jets on November 13, Rams vs. Seahawks on November 16, Jets vs. Dolphins on December 7, Seahawks vs. Rams on December 18, and concluding with 49ers vs. Seahawks on January 4, 2026.
Recent Posts
- Oscar Isaac Reveals New Responsible Mullet Style on Frankenstein Tour
- NFL, Nike, and Fanatics Unveil Record-Breaking Rivalries Uniforms
- Could Maria Steen Become Ireland’s Next President as a Devout Catholic?
- Multiple Unsuccessful Requests Reported to Realtor.com
- Notre Dame Faces Crucial Game Against Texas A&M
- Angel Reese Demands Changes After Tough Season with Chicago Sky
- Nadia Ferreira Shares Vision Struggles Ahead of Major Awards Ceremony
- Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia Named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week Again
- Key Largo Man Sentenced for Arson at Pilot House Restaurant
- Historic UFC Fight Planned for White House in 2026
- DraftKings Offers $200 Bonus for College Football Bets This Weekend
- Guastatoya Hosts Municipal in Crucial Apertura 2025 Matchup
- Mariners Aim to Extend Winning Streak Against Angels Tonight
- Nicaragua Blocks Entry to International Content Creators Amid Increased Repression
- Cameroon’s Services Sector Fuels Economic Growth in 2025
- Tadej Pogacar Aims for Double Win in Quebec Cycling Races
- Lizzo Stuns at New York Fashion Week in Sheer Ensemble
- Ben Rortvedt Shines as Dodgers’ Backup Catcher Amid Challenges
- Suspect Tyler Robinson Jokes Online After Charlie Kirk’s Shooting
- Two Minnesota Men Charged With Financing Violence in Cameroon