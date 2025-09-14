NFL, Nike, and Fanatics Unveil Record-Breaking Rivalries Uniforms

NEW YORK, NY — The NFL, in partnership with Nike and Fanatics, launched the first edition of the new ‘Rivalries’ uniforms on Wednesday. This event marked Fanatics’ highest-selling product launch in history and achieved the best merchandise sales day of 2025 so far.

According to Fanatics, ‘Rivalries’ uniform sales accounted for 80% of all sales across its online stores, including Fanatics.com and NFLShop.com. The top-selling team on launch day was the San Francisco 49ers, while quarterback Josh Allen led sales as the top player.

The ‘Rivalries’ uniforms will debut on September 25 during the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. Following that, several exciting games featuring these uniforms are scheduled, including Dolphins vs. Jets on September 29 and Bills vs. Patriots on October 5.

As part of the new uniform rollout, other notable games include Patriots vs. Jets on November 13, Rams vs. Seahawks on November 16, Jets vs. Dolphins on December 7, Seahawks vs. Rams on December 18, and concluding with 49ers vs. Seahawks on January 4, 2026.