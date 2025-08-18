NFL Partners with Crocs for Exclusive Footwear Collection

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The NFL and Crocs are teaming up in a multiyear licensing deal to offer fans comfortable footwear decorated in their favorite team colors and logos. The NFL x Crocs collection will debut with foam clogs representing 14 NFL teams including the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

This collection makes its debut just before the 2023 NFL season, bringing fans shoes featuring the colors and logos of popular teams. Crocs plans to expand the line to include all 32 NFL teams, as well as bags and other accessories.

“We’re excited to join forces with a brand that shares the same passion and loyalty from its fans as we do,” said Matias Infante, vice president of global marketing at Crocs. “This collection goes far beyond product—it’s about creating unforgettable experiences that bring our communities even closer to the game they love.”

Previously, the NFL had been absent from Crocs’ lineup of sports partnerships, which included collectibles for various colleges and professional teams from the NBA, WNBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball.

The collaboration gained attention recently when former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was seen wearing custom glittery Crocs during the NFL Draft in Green Bay. This partnership comes at a critical time when Crocs is navigating pressure in U.S. sales.

The outcome of the NFL x Crocs collection will depend on early sales, which are available on NFLshop.com, crocs.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Fanatics. Fans are eager to see how this unique line performs in the marketplace.