NFL Players Embrace Reading to Enhance Performance and Mindset

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — NFL players are turning to literature to boost their performance on the field. Following a recent game, star receiver A.J. Brown was spotted reading Jim Murphy‘s ‘Inner Excellence’ on the sidelines. Initially interpreted as a sign of frustration due to his lackluster performance, Brown clarified that the book helps him focus and improve.

“I’m just using it for football, to have my peak performance, trying to have my best self out there on the field,” Brown said.

This moment sparked new interest in reading among various players in the league. Many have taken to social media to share their own book recommendations, encouraging fans and teammates alike to read more. Some teams have even established book clubs that meet during the offseason to discuss and share their insights.

For instance, the Atlanta Falcons have a strong reading culture, where players like quarterback Desmond Ridder and linebacker Rashaan Evans have shared titles they find inspirational, such as ‘Can’t Hurt Me’ by David Goggins.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy emphasized the importance of reading as well, saying it helps him manage stress and reduce screen time. “I’ll just try to make an emphasis on reading and getting my mind on things that are bigger than myself,” Purdy noted.

However, not every player finds it easy to read. Safety Damar Hamlin humorously remarked that his kids often interrupt him when he tries to read. Still, he acknowledges that literature plays a significant role in molding athletes’ minds.

Many players have reported that reading helps them maintain focus and offers a path for personal growth. Running back Devin Singletary remarked that affirmations from books guide him to stay calm and ready for the challenges of the game.

As the NFL season progresses, it seems this new literary trend among players might change how they prepare mentally and emotionally for each game.