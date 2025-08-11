NFL Players Smith and Crosby Face Backlash for Obscene Gestures to Fans

Seattle, WA — NFL players Geno Smith and Maxx Crosby were caught on camera making obscene gestures to fans prior to their preseason game on Thursday night.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media Friday, depicting Smith and Crosby as they prepared to enter the field. One clip showed the players along with their teammates gathering, with Crosby bouncing on his feet and attempting to interact with fans.

As the team began to run onto the field, a video captured Smith making an obscene gesture towards the crowd, an action immediately mirrored by Crosby. The moment followed an apparent taunt from fans, one of whom held a sign that read, ‘Bigger Bust — Geno Or JaMarcus Russell?’

JaMarcus Russell, drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders as the first overall pick in 2007, had a disappointing three-season career, starting just 7 games. The reference to Russell adds a historical context to the tension between players and fans.

Notably, Smith, the Seahawks’ starter for the past three seasons, was traded to the Raiders after not reaching a new deal with Seattle. Crosby has previously faced consequences for similar behavior, including a fine of $10,128 last November for an obscene gesture to fans.

The preseason game concluded without any immediate formal response from the Raiders regarding the incident.