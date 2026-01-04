NFL Playoff Picture Tightens Going Into Final Week 18

NEW YORK, NY — The NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer as teams head into Week 18 of the regular season, with critical matches determining division titles and playoff spots.

As the season approaches its conclusion, the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are vying for the top seed in the AFC. The Broncos can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win against the Los Angeles Chargers or if the Patriots lose to the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Patriots need to beat the Dolphins and hope the Broncos falter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have also secured the AFC South title with a 13-4 record and now set their sights on the conference’s top seed. They can achieve the No. 1 seed if they win over the Tennessee Titans and both the Broncos and Patriots lose their games.

The AFC North remains competitive as the Pittsburgh Steelers seek to claim the division title from the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers must win their matchup against the Ravens to advance, while a loss would end their season.

In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks have locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC after defeating the Carolina Panthers. The Chicago Bears, who won the NFC North, will host either the Packers or a wild-card team in their playoff opener.

The Panthers, marked by a recent loss, still have a chance to secure their playoff spot in their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They must win or have the Atlanta Falcons defeat the New Orleans Saints to clinch the NFC South title.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are eyeing a higher seed in the playoffs by competing against the Washington Commanders this weekend. A win could position them as the No. 2 seed, contingent upon the Bears losing to the Lions.

As the drama of the final week unfolds, playoff aspirations are on the line for many teams faced with elimination.