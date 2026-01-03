NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches

NEW YORK, NY — The NFL playoffs are just around the corner, with Wild Card weekend set for Jan. 10-12. With two critical playoff spots still up for grabs, teams across the league are vying for the best positions as they head into the final week of the regular season.

Currently, both the AFC North and NFC South division titles are on the line. Following Week 17, four division champions have already been determined, yet the race for the No. 1 seeds in both conferences remains open. Fans will have to wait until Sunday night to see the complete playoff bracket.

The AFC North title contest will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Baltimore Ravens. The winner not only secures a playoff berth but also the No. 4 seed in the AFC. The stakes are high, as the loser will be watching from home come playoff time.

Meanwhile, in the AFC, the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars are all competing for the coveted No. 1 seed and a bye in the first round. Denver can clinch the top seed with a victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, while New England has a shot if they defeat the Miami Dolphins. Jacksonville also has a chance if they beat the Tennessee Titans.

In the NFC, the drama intensifies as the Carolina Panthers travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFC South title is in play, with Carolina looking to claim the division and secure the No. 4 seed. If the Buccaneers win, the situation becomes more complex, as they would need the Atlanta Falcons to defeat the New Orleans Saints to take the division title.

Later that evening, the Seattle Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers in a match that will determine the NFC West champion and the top overall seed in the conference. The outcome will redefine the playoff landscape for both teams.

Amidst this frenzy of action, the Chicago Bears have an opportunity to lock in the No. 2 seed with a win over the Detroit Lions. Conversely, a loss for the Bears, coupled with a Philadelphia Eagles victory over the Washington Commanders, would result in Philadelphia taking the second seed.

As the season leads up to Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, excitement builds for both players and fans alike. The NFL playoff path is about to begin, setting the stage for win-or-go-home showdowns filled with high-stakes drama.