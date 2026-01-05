Sports
NFL Playoffs Approach as Regular Season Ends
NEW YORK, NY — Football fans will have to adjust as the NFL regular season has wrapped up. The season concluded on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, leaving only 14 teams in the hunt for the championship. The playoffs will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 10.
This year, 18 teams have been sent home for the offseason, marking a significant moment for the league. Fans enjoyed the excitement of ‘Monday Night Football’ every week, starting with the season opener on Sept. 8.
With the regular season now over, there will be no ‘Monday Night Football’ game in Week 18. However, fans can look forward to the return of the beloved program during the playoffs. The final ‘Monday Night Football’ game will take place as part of wild-card weekend on Monday, Jan. 12.
The wild-card round offers a thrilling start to the playoffs, featuring two games on Saturday, Jan. 10, two more on Sunday, Jan. 11, and ending with one game on Monday, Jan. 12.
