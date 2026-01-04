NFL Playoffs: Final Week Showdown for Two Spots

New York, NY – The NFL’s regular season wraps up this weekend, with 12 of the 14 playoff spots already secured. However, two critical positions remain undecided as teams battle for playoff seeding.

The AFC North division title will be up for grabs when the Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens, led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, aim to clinch the division while the Steelers look to secure their playoff berth.

Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars are all in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Broncos can secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if they defeat the Los Angeles Chargers. The Patriots can claim the top spot if they win and the Broncos lose, while the Jaguars need both a win over the Tennessee Titans and losses from the Broncos and Patriots.

In the NFC, the divisional title of the NFC South will be determined on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers could have secured this by defeating the Seattle Seahawks, but with a loss, they set up a winner-take-all showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also remain in the hunt.

The San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night, with the winner clinching the NFC West division and a first-round bye in the playoffs. This matchup adds pressure as both teams fight for prime playoff positioning.

The playoff picture remains highly competitive as it comes down to the final weekend of the regular season.

As the teams prepare for their important matchups, fans eagerly await to see which teams will secure their places in the postseason.