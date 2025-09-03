NFL 2025 Predictions: Teams and Players to Watch

NEW YORK, NY — The start of the 2025 NFL season is just days away, prompting analysts to make predictions about team performances and standout players. This year, one predictions expert is confident that his forecasts will not miss the mark.

According to his predictions, the Buffalo Bills are expected to finish at the top of the AFC East with a record of 13-4. He also forecasts the New England Patriots making a comeback under Coach Mike Vrabel, with an optimistic finish of 10-7. In contrast, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are predicted to struggle, finishing at 7-10 and 5-12, respectively.

In the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens are projected to lead with a 12-5 record, followed closely by the Cincinnati Bengals at 11-6. The Pittsburgh Steelers are slated for a 9-8 finish while the Cleveland Browns are expected to remain at the bottom with a 5-12 record.

The AFC South sees the Houston Texans emerging with a surprising 9-8 record, while the Jacksonville Jaguars fall to 7-10, indicating potential instability for the team. In the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to dominate with a record of 12-5.

Moving to the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are favored to repeat their division title and finish the season with a strong 12-5. The Washington Commanders are expected to show improved performance at 10-7, while the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will round out the division with mediocre results.

In the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers are projected to finish strong at 11-6, while the Detroit Lions are predicted to have a slight dip at 9-8. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are forecasted to struggle, finishing at 8-9 and 7-10, respectively.

The NFC South sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintaining momentum with a record of 10-7, with the Atlanta Falcons closely behind at 8-9. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are expected to face challenges, finishing the season at 5-12 and 3-14.

Finally, the NFC West is expected to be competitive, with the San Francisco 49ers predicted to lead at 13-4, while the Arizona Cardinals could surprise at 10-7. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are expected to finish with 9-8 and 8-9 records, respectively.

One bold prediction for this season includes the expectation that the Eagles will be the first NFC East champion to repeat since 2004, while other divisions have their players and stats closely monitored. As the playoffs approach, all eyes will be on the teams and players mentioned.