NFL Preseason: Key Players Shine Amid Injuries and Competition

INDIANAPOLIS — As the NFL preseason enters its second week, several teams showcased their starters, providing insights into their performance ahead of the regular season.

The San Francisco 49ers had a mixed outing against the Raiders. Quarterback Brock Purdy connected with his receivers on the opening drive, but a knee injury sidelined right guard Aaron Banks. The 49ers are expected to rest many Week 1 starters in their next preseason game against the Chargers.

Las Vegas showcased a strong run defense but struggled against San Francisco’s passing game. Purdy completed 5 of 7 passes for 66 yards on the first drive, which ended in a field goal. Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels noted improvements but admitted inconsistency remains an issue.

The Texans defense stood out, allowing only one first down in three series against the Panthers. Houston‘s strong defensive front limited rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who struggled with zero completions and took a sack.

Young’s Panthers have stumbled in recent games, facing questions about the offensive strategy. Young got minimal playtime but impressed during previous practices. Coach Dave Canales must reassess his approach going into the final preseason game.

In Cleveland, the Browns are weighing quarterback options after a shaky debut by third-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw a pick-six. Meanwhile, rookie safety Andrew Mukuba has made a strong case for starting in Philadelphia by returning an interception for a touchdown.

Players like undrafted WR Maki Chism are making names for themselves, shining in practice and in games. His performance might force the Patriots to re-evaluate their receiving corps.

Moreover, the Colts‘ coaching staff is close to a decision in their quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew. Richardson’s improving play is encouraging but has faced scrutiny due to previous injuries and inconsistencies.

Injuries are becoming a concern across teams. Packers safety Innis Gaines left a game with a chest contusion, raising alarms about his status coming into the regular season. As training camps progress, teams continue to assess their lineups and tactics before final cuts.

As the preseason progresses, teams face critical decisions that could shape their roster and performance in the coming season.