NFL Preseason Kicks Off with Chargers Winning and Bears Tying

Inglewood, California – The first week of the NFL preseason concluded on Sunday with exciting matchups. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-13, while the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins finished in a dramatic 24-24 tie.

Chargers quarterback Trey Lance led his team by passing for 55 yards and rushing for another 48 yards, including a touchdown run. This victory improved the Chargers’ preseason record to 2-0, following their earlier participation in the Hall of Fame Game.

The Chargers’ defense shined as well, with rookie cornerback Eric Rogers making a significant impact by recording two interceptions, including a pick-six. However, he suffered an injury late in the game.

Meanwhile, the Saints saw rookie Tyler Shough making his debut, passing for 165 yards and a touchdown, although he also threw an interception. Spencer Rattler, the starting quarterback, threw for 53 yards before being replaced.

In the tied game, Chicago’s Caleb Williams did not play, while backup Tyson Bagent shone with 103 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa made his first preseason appearance, contributing significantly to the Dolphins’ offense.

Week 2 of the preseason begins Friday, featuring matchups that will further shape team rosters and player performances as the teams prepare for the upcoming season.