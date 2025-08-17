Sports
NFL Preseason Kicks Off with Chargers Winning and Bears Tying
Inglewood, California – The first week of the NFL preseason concluded on Sunday with exciting matchups. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-13, while the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins finished in a dramatic 24-24 tie.
Chargers quarterback Trey Lance led his team by passing for 55 yards and rushing for another 48 yards, including a touchdown run. This victory improved the Chargers’ preseason record to 2-0, following their earlier participation in the Hall of Fame Game.
The Chargers’ defense shined as well, with rookie cornerback Eric Rogers making a significant impact by recording two interceptions, including a pick-six. However, he suffered an injury late in the game.
Meanwhile, the Saints saw rookie Tyler Shough making his debut, passing for 165 yards and a touchdown, although he also threw an interception. Spencer Rattler, the starting quarterback, threw for 53 yards before being replaced.
In the tied game, Chicago’s Caleb Williams did not play, while backup Tyson Bagent shone with 103 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa made his first preseason appearance, contributing significantly to the Dolphins’ offense.
Week 2 of the preseason begins Friday, featuring matchups that will further shape team rosters and player performances as the teams prepare for the upcoming season.
Recent Posts
- Traffic Disrupted After Crash on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County
- Explosion Destroys Building in Wilmington During Renovations
- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Named Co-Deputy Director of FBI
- Helldivers 2 Unveils Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond Set
- Unexpected Glow from 3I/ATLAS Raises Questions of Alien Technology
- Baptiste Faces Zakharova in Round of 16 at Tennis in the Land
- FEMA Assistance Expected for Wisconsin Flood Damage Victims
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens