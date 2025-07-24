Sports
NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
CANTON, Ohio — The 2025 NFL preseason is set to begin with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET. This year, the match-up features the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The Hall of Fame Game unofficially starts the NFL season, giving fans a first glimpse of rookie players gearing up for their NFL careers. This matchup is especially meaningful as it allows teams to fine-tune their game plans ahead of a competitive season.
After the Hall of Fame Game, fans can look forward to three full weeks of preseason action, showcasing teams across the league and enabling them to evaluate their lineups before the regular season kicks off.
The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock, allowing fans to catch all the action from home. Local television affiliates will cover the majority of NFL preseason games, with national broadcasts planned for FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, and ESPN.
All games not airing on national television will be available via the NFL+ streaming service, ensuring that out-of-market fans can still enjoy the excitement of the preseason. For those with an over-the-air antenna, games on FOX, NBC, or CBS can be accessed for free.
The NFL made changes to its preseason schedule in 2021, reducing the number of games per team from four to three as the regular season expanded to 17 games.
