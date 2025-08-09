NFL Preseason Kicks Off with Rookies Making Strong Impressions

CINCINNATI, OHIO — The NFL preseason began Thursday and continued into Friday, showcasing several rookies in their debut performances. This year’s preseason games provide teams a chance to evaluate new talent, including college draft picks and offseason acquisitions.

In Cleveland, rookie quarterback showcased remarkable skill as he started in the team’s opener, throwing two touchdowns in the first half. Despite being considered QB4 in the competition, he took the lead due to injuries to other players. Throughout three quarters, he demonstrated the accuracy that made him a top prospect in the 2025 NFL draft before falling to the fifth round.

The Browns also received standout performances from rookie linebacker and defensive tackle. Schwesinger, a second-round draft pick, led with six tackles in the first half, while Graham showed promise with quarterback pressure during multiple drives.

Across the league, Carolina’s first-round pick had some moments in his debut, including a noteworthy catch for 30 yards. However, he finished the game with only two receptions on five targets, and his impact was marred by a missed potential touchdown catch. The Panthers’ rookies struggled overall, with limited production from their edge rushers as well.

In Detroit, the Lions celebrated a touchdown by rookie receiver TeSlaa, who scored from 11 yards out after catching a pass from backup quarterback. The third-round pick earned praise for his strong training camp, reflecting his potential as he contributed to the Lions’ efforts in the preseason.

The Falcons highlighted their new signing, quarterback Stick, who delivered a solid performance in relief and connected with a receiver for a touchdown in the closing moments of the first half. However, Atlanta’s rookies faced significant challenges, with minimal contributions on the defensive line.

Over in New England, rookie TreVeyon Henderson electrified fans by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Henderson, a second-round pick, showcased his speed and big-play ability, attributes the Patriots have sought for years. His overall performance included added rushing yards and receptions.

Meanwhile, the Ravens faced a scare when rookie cornerback Wester scored an impressive touchdown on an 87-yard punt return. Additionally, he contributed to receiving plays, showcasing his versatility as a player.

Back in Indianapolis, quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game with a finger injury but is expected to return to practice shortly. His initial X-rays revealed no fractures, but his injury could impact the Colts’ quarterback plans moving forward.

Overall, the first week of the NFL preseason offered fans a glimpse of new talent and the potential changes ahead for teams as they gear up for the regular season.