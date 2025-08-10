Sports
NFL Preseason Kicks Off With Thrilling Opening Night Games
Baltimore, MD — NFL preseason football kicked off Thursday night with three exciting matchups that delighted fans eager for the return of the sport. The Baltimore Ravens triumphed over the Indianapolis Colts, while the Philadelphia Eagles secured a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders ended their matchup in a rare 23-23 tie.
The Eagles’ backup quarterback showcased impressive skills, completing 20 of 25 passes for two touchdowns and adding a rushing touchdown. Over on the Bengals’ side, star quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to be in midseason form, completing 9 of 10 passes and throwing for two touchdowns. Additionally, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase contributed significantly with 77 yards on four receptions.
The opening week of the NFL regular season officially begins on Sunday, September 7, with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET, which will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
Fans looking for Sunday Night Football during the preseason will be disappointed, as no games are scheduled this Sunday. However, Week 2 of the preseason will kick off on Friday, August 15, with an NFL Network doubleheader: the Tennessee Titans will face the Atlanta Falcons at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Seahawks hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at 10:00 p.m. ET.
The only Sunday night preseason game will air on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX, featuring a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears in Chicago. NFL enthusiasts can mark their calendars for the first regular season Sunday Night Football game on September 7.
