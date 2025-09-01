Sports
NFL Preseason Updates: Rookies and Injuries Dominate Headlines
Nashville, Tennessee — The NFL preseason is underway, and the excitement is palpable as rookie debuts are just around the corner. With teams making final preparations, new players are stepping into significant roles, while injuries are reshaping rosters across the league.
In Tennessee, rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been officially named the Week 1 starter. After showcasing promise during training camp, Ward is expected to energize the Titans as they look to improve their performance this season. With veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill out due to injury, expectations for Ward are high.
Meanwhile, several rookie running backs are poised to make impactful debuts. Jeanty, who had a standout career at Boise State, has been highlighted as a key player for the Raiders, while Hampton is set to complement the Chargers‘ rushing attack. Both backs bring unique skills that could lead to impressive rookie seasons.
On the defensive side, players like Carter and Barron are expected to step up in crucial moments, with Barron joining a formidable Denver defense. His experience and skills are anticipated to make him a game-changer against opposing quarterbacks.
In New England, the Patriots made a surprising move by releasing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers. At just 29 years old, this decision leaves a gap in the safety lineup, putting pressure on young players to fill the void. New England will rely on its remaining safeties as they head into the season.
In other injury news, the Colts will be starting Daniel Jones over third-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Jones, acquired in the offseason, is looking to lead the Colts after a challenging previous season. Meanwhile, Mixon has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, raising concerns about his return to the Houston Texans.
The NFL landscape is rapidly changing as teams finalize their rosters. Fans are eager to see these rookies and how they will impact their teams in the upcoming season.
