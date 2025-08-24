NFL Preseason Wrap: Key Performances and Player Updates from 2025

ARLINGTON, Texas — NFL teams concluded their 2025 preseason on Saturday, giving fans a glimpse of potential stars and positional battles.

Quarterbacks notably showcased their skills. Dart, a rookie, made waves passing for 372 yards and three touchdowns, alongside a 113.1 QB rating. He also rushed for 52 yards, energizing New York Giants fans ahead of the regular season. “I feel like whenever my number is called that I’m going to play my game,” Dart said after the Giants’ strong performance against the New England Patriots.

The Giants dominated the preseason, winning all three games with a total score of 107-47. Dart’s success was complemented by a roster of young talent, including fellow rookie linebacker Abdul Carter and second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco made an impressive showing for the Cleveland Browns, carving up the Los Angeles Rams in his only preseason game. Flacco’s experience could be crucial with new quarterbacks vying for starting positions.

Rookie kicker Parker Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars set a record with a 70-yard field goal and performed well throughout the month. He made four field goals from over 50 yards in August, solidifying his role in the team’s lineup.

Competitiveness among teams was evident, with the Kansas City Chiefs’ new offensive arrangement showing promise. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed optimism about his unit’s progress. “This is a little step but it’s a step in the right direction,” he said.

As teams prepare for the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts face challenges with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson’s transition and big expectations looming for him.

Injuries have also factored into preseason preparations. A sprained MCL could sideline Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round pick for up to a month. Head coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful for a strong recovery as the regular season approaches.

Overall, the 2025 NFL preseason showcased various emerging talents and veterans alike, setting the stage for a competitive regular season. The season kicks off on September 4 when the Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles.