2025 NFL WR Prospects Show Winning Potential

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2025 NFL season is showcasing promising wide receiver value in midround drafts. As timely reports emerge, fantasy managers are looking toward rookie receivers, second-year talents, and veterans who could produce top-12 performances.

Receiver Tetairo McMillan is currently experiencing excitement as his average draft position (ADP) hovers in the WR3 range, driven by impressive offseason plays. Despite rookie performance hesitance, there is optimism surrounding McMillan’s potential after a strong preseason.

While Marvin Harrison Jr. gained more pre-season hype, McMillan holds a better opportunity for WR1 fantasy production as he joins a Carolina offense with a proven offensive-minded head coach, Dave Canales, who led an upward shift in 2024.

In contrast, Carolina’s receiving core supports McMillan, with players like Xavier Leggett and a veteran tight end, providing a solid structure. The offense, however, lacks a true WR1 and red zone threat, a role McMillan can fill immediately.

Another player gaining attention is Pearsall, who has been touted for his potential in the San Francisco 49ers‘ offensive scheme. Drafted in the first round, Pearsall contributes to a strategic plan that acknowledges potential roster changes.

Pearsall’s ADP sits in the WR4 area, raising skepticism about his effectiveness. Nonetheless, he showed promise with standout performances at the end of last season, including WR8 and WR14 finishes in Weeks 17 and 18, accumulating over 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Further down the list, Odunze of the Chicago Bears has emerged as a candidate for a significant year two breakout. Despite his impressive raw talent, Odunze faces uncertainties surrounding his role in a revamped offense with changes in coaching.

His past year yielded over 700 receiving yards. Odunze appears to enter a better opportunity with new coaching staff, which may improve his production in the high-target offense.

With the departure of key player Allen, who vacated 117 targets, Odunze might receive more chances to shine in the void left behind. If his average depth of target can be better utilized by the coaching staff, Odunze could quickly rise to prominence in the WR core.