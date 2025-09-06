NFL RedZone To Include Commercials This Season, Host Scott Hanson Confirms

New York, NY – NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson announced that the popular show will include commercials for the first time during the 2025 NFL season. This change marks a significant shift in the program, known for its uninterrupted football coverage.

During an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Hanson explained that viewers will see a ‘double-box’ format, allowing both ads and game footage to be displayed simultaneously. He reassured fans that the format will still provide the thrilling experience they are accustomed to, saying, ‘When you see me come on the air, we’re gonna hit the Octobox. We’ve got eight games in the early window, taking you around to all the different cities.’

The decision to incorporate commercials follows positive feedback from previous limited ad experiments last season, despite some backlash from loyal fans. ‘The business folks handle the business and I have no say over different elements that could or could not be in the show,’ Hanson remarked, redirecting responsibility for the change to the NFL’s business team.

Earlier this year, the NFL began integrating its media entities under the ESPN banner, which has spurred speculation among viewers regarding ESPN’s influence over RedZone’s decisions. However, an NFL spokesperson clarified, ‘The team and league work very hard to find a balance that supports the show’s partners and fans.’ The spokesperson confirmed that concerns raised about ESPN’s involvement in RedZone’s commercial changes are unfounded.

Despite viewer complaints about the inclusion of commercials, the NFL continues to prioritize revenue growth. As the league is approaching its $25 billion revenue goal by 2027, changes like these are seen as necessary to maintain financial success. Sportico reported that NFL teams generated approximately $22.2 billion in revenue last year, an 8 percent increase from 2023.

Once the season kicks off this Sunday, viewers are anticipated to express their displeasure on social media. Historically, however, fans have adapted to significant changes, similar to how NASCAR fans have embraced dual advertising formats. It is expected that RedZone’s dedicated audience will likely adjust over time, despite initial resistance.