Sports
NFL RedZone To Include Commercials This Season, Host Scott Hanson Confirms
New York, NY – NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson announced that the popular show will include commercials for the first time during the 2025 NFL season. This change marks a significant shift in the program, known for its uninterrupted football coverage.
During an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Hanson explained that viewers will see a ‘double-box’ format, allowing both ads and game footage to be displayed simultaneously. He reassured fans that the format will still provide the thrilling experience they are accustomed to, saying, ‘When you see me come on the air, we’re gonna hit the Octobox. We’ve got eight games in the early window, taking you around to all the different cities.’
The decision to incorporate commercials follows positive feedback from previous limited ad experiments last season, despite some backlash from loyal fans. ‘The business folks handle the business and I have no say over different elements that could or could not be in the show,’ Hanson remarked, redirecting responsibility for the change to the NFL’s business team.
Earlier this year, the NFL began integrating its media entities under the ESPN banner, which has spurred speculation among viewers regarding ESPN’s influence over RedZone’s decisions. However, an NFL spokesperson clarified, ‘The team and league work very hard to find a balance that supports the show’s partners and fans.’ The spokesperson confirmed that concerns raised about ESPN’s involvement in RedZone’s commercial changes are unfounded.
Despite viewer complaints about the inclusion of commercials, the NFL continues to prioritize revenue growth. As the league is approaching its $25 billion revenue goal by 2027, changes like these are seen as necessary to maintain financial success. Sportico reported that NFL teams generated approximately $22.2 billion in revenue last year, an 8 percent increase from 2023.
Once the season kicks off this Sunday, viewers are anticipated to express their displeasure on social media. Historically, however, fans have adapted to significant changes, similar to how NASCAR fans have embraced dual advertising formats. It is expected that RedZone’s dedicated audience will likely adjust over time, despite initial resistance.
Recent Posts
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup
- Michigan State Spartans Gear Up for Boston College Rematch
- Ohio Lottery App Jackpocket Suspends Service Over Compliance Issues