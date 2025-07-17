NFL Rookie Contracts: Second-Round Picks Seek Guarantees as Training Camp Approaches

IRVING, Texas — As training camp approaches, most NFL teams are still finalizing contracts with their rookie players. On July 16, 2025, only two of the 32 second-round picks had signed contracts, leaving 30 unsigned and looking for agreements before camp begins.

Carson Schwesinger, selected No. 33 by the Cleveland Browns, and Jayden Higgins, picked No. 34 by the Houston Texans, are the only second-round draftees to ink deals so far. Both players received fully guaranteed contracts, which may set a precedent for their peers aiming for similar terms.

The San Francisco 49ers might have sparked a shift when they signed defensive tackle Alfred Collins, the No. 43 pick, to a deal with an 88 percent guarantee. This marks an increase from the 78 percent guarantee received by the Arizona Cardinals‘ Max Melton, the 43rd pick in 2024. While Collins’ signing does not meet the fully guaranteed contracts sought by many players, it may create momentum for other second-round picks.

The negotiation landscape has shifted since the Texans secured a fully guaranteed, four-year contract for Higgins. Chris Cabott, his agent, successfully pushed for this deal despite the restrictive framework set by the collective bargaining agreement in 2011 that limits rookie contract negotiations.

Meanwhile, the situation for unsigned second-round players is complicated by the fact that, if they are not under contract by training camp, they will not face fines for holding out. As teams navigate these negotiations, it will be interesting to see how quickly other second-round picks can reach agreements and report to camp.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who report to camp on July 17, have their own concerns as second-round pick Tre Harris remains unsigned. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz expressed hope for a quick resolution, emphasizing the importance of practice for all players.

As discussions continue throughout the league, the fate of unsigned rookies hangs in the balance. With several agents representing multiple players in the same draft range, the potential for collaborative negotiations could shift the leverage for second-round contracts significantly.

With the Saints rookies and veterans set to report for camp on July 22, attention will focus on the No. 40 pick, as negotiations with quarterback Tyler Shough unfold. His status as a key player could influence contract discussions for other second-round selections.