NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season

Decatur, IL, Dec. 3, 2025 — The 2025 NFL season has showcased several standout rookies making substantial impacts on their teams. This year, rookie quarterbacks Carson Schwesinger, Jaxson Dart, and others have taken the field by storm.

Schwesinger, a second-round draft pick, is now the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Playing for the Lions, he has amassed 106 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions, proving to be a force in coordinator Jim Schwartz‘s defense.

Another top performer is McMillan, the first wide receiver drafted in 2025. With 57 receptions for 826 yards and 6 touchdowns, he quickly became a key target for his quarterback and is considered a front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Egbuka, another rookie wide receiver, has had an impressive first half of the season with five touchdowns alongside solid yardage before suffering a drop in statistics due to injury.

Warren, a rookie tight end with 58 receptions and 684 yards, has also stood out, particularly as part of the Colts’ strong offensive unit, providing both receiving threats and effective blocking.

Additionally, Membou, the Jets’ right tackle, has shown promise, being a stabilizing force since he became a starter, lifting the team’s spirits amid challenges.

Other rookies also received significant mentions. Judkins, the lead back for the Browns, and Loveland, another tight end for the Lions, have both made notable contributions to their teams’ successes this season.

As the NFL heads into the final stretch of the season, analysts are eager to see how these top rookies will perform in the playoffs, with excitement building around their future potential in the league.