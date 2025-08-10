Sports
NFL Rookies Shine in Preseason Debuts Across Multiple Teams
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The NFL preseason kicked off last weekend, showcasing several rookie debuts as teams looked to assess new talent. Notable performances came from various teams, highlighting both triumphs and areas for improvement.
The Green Bay Packers faced off against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field, but not without injury concerns. Receiver Reed, who was sidelined for most of training camp, was seen in a walking boot after the game. Coach Matt LaFleur expressed concern but remained optimistic, stating, “Hopefully we’ll get him back before the regular season.”
Meanwhile, quarterback Love and the Packers’ starters struggled, committing multiple penalties and allowing four sacks in two series. Coach LaFleur called the performance “sloppy football,” emphasizing the need for improvement.
In Orchard Park, N.Y., Giants rookie quarterback Dart impressed in his preseason debut, completing 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown in a game against the Bills. “Efficient, effective, aggressive,” were how coach Brian Daboll characterized Dart’s performance, despite the rookie feeling he had much to improve.
The Bills’ defense also showed promise, with new additions applying consistent pressure. They added two rookie defenders to bolster their line, who made a notable impact in their first game.
Across the league, rookies from other teams also made headlines. The Ravens’ sixth-round pick offered excitement with an 87-yard punt return touchdown. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers saw mixed results, with their first-round pick making a strong over-the-shoulder catch but struggling with overall production.
As teams prepare for the final games of the preseason, evaluating player performances and addressing injuries will be key. The next round of games is set for later this week, providing a further glimpse at the fresh talent across the league.
