NFL Rookies Show Traits Similar to 2025 Hall of Fame Class

CANTON, Ohio — The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, featuring legends like Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe, is set to be enshrined this weekend. As the festivities approach, comparisons are being drawn between this small group of honorees and NFL rookies entering the league.

One standout rookie, cornerback Morrison, is noted for his impressive ball skills, reminiscent of Hall of Famer Eric Allen. In college, Morrison made a mark at Notre Dame with nine interceptions over three seasons and a catch rate allowed below 46%. He is expected to thrive in a defensive system under coach Todd Bowles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next is edge rusher Pearce, who mirrors Eric Allen’s on-field style. Despite a 20-pound weight difference when Allen entered the league, their playing styles are comparable, both showcasing impressive bend and drive against offensive tackles. Pearce registered 19.5 sacks at Tennessee, proving he can pressure quarterbacks consistently.

Finally, tight end Fannin Jr. draws parallels with Antonio Gates. Although Gates was an undrafted player, Fannin has quickly gained recognition at Bowling Green with 117 catches last season, generating significant yards after the catch. His performance also demonstrates the ability to create splash plays, a quality that made Gates a standout.

As these rookies aim to establish themselves in the NFL this fall, they bring with them high hopes of following in the legendary footsteps of their Hall of Fame counterparts. With the right development, players like Morrison, Pearce, and Fannin could indeed find themselves in the discussion for future Hall of Fame honors.