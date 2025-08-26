Sports
NFL Roster Cuts Begin Ahead of 2025 Season
Indianapolis, IN – The NFL‘s roster cutdown deadline is approaching. Today, all 32 teams must reduce their rosters from 90 players to the mandated 53-player limit for the upcoming 2025 season by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26.
During this period, teams will make significant adjustments, including releasing veterans, placing players on waivers, and forming practice squads. “It’s always a tough time for teams and players alike as dreams end for many, but it’s part of the business,” said NFL analyst Mike Kadlick.
Notable frees have already started making headlines. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut former second-round pick Kyle Trask, who failed to secure the backup quarterback position against Teddy Bridgewater. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions released veteran offensive tackle Dan Skipper, a player recognized for being among the tallest in the league at 6’10”.
Other significant cuts include the Washington Commanders releasing receiver Michael Gallup, who was once a promising third-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys and had brief retirement spells before returning.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Philadelphia Eagles waived offensive lineman Kenyon Green, who had recently been traded from the Texans. This decision may surprise many as Green was a first-round draft choice.
Teams are also finalizing their practice squads and placing claims on players who are waived from other rosters. Around 1,000 players are expected to face changes today, creating an intense and unpredictable environment across the NFL.
As the clock ticks towards the deadline, teams will be looking for any last-minute adjustments that could potentially bolster their rosters. Expect further updates as the deadline approaches.
