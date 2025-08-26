NFL Roster Cuts Loom as Teams Prepare for Final Decisions

New York, NY – As the clock counts down to the NFL roster cut deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, all 32 teams are expected to make significant changes. Each team must reduce their roster to 53 players, leaving many players facing uncertain futures.

According to sources, a total of 1,182 players across the league will be waived in the coming days. Among them are several high-profile veterans who may find themselves out of a job. One such player, Elijah Moore of the Buffalo Bills, has struggled in camp and is projected to be cut as he is buried on the depth chart.

On the defensive side, Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith also finds himself in a precarious position. Having played only 153 defensive snaps in two years, Smith’s future hangs in the balance as he aims to move up the depth chart.

Veteran players are not the only ones in danger. The New England Patriots’ guard Cole Strange, once a first-round pick, has lost his starting position and may also face the axe. Defensive tackle Denico Autry’s first season with the Carolina Panthers has raised questions about his place on the team after an uninspired performance.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as teams also evaluate rookies and undrafted free agents. Some, like Gage Lavardain and Kaden Davis on the wide receiver corps, are vying for the last roster spots against established players.

As the NFL heads into this critical week, teams will be preparing for not just cuts, but potential trades. The Patriots, for instance, have been noted for their willingness to make significant trades if it serves their interests.

Fans and players alike are on edge as the deadline approaches. The next 48 hours are crucial in determining not just the composition of each team, but the immediate futures of many NFL players.

With opportunities on the practice squads available, some players could get a second chance at making a name for themselves in the league. Keep an eye on the waiver wire, as many of these bubble candidates could quickly find new homes.