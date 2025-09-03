NFL season predictions: Super Bowl picks and final records for all teams

NEW YORK, NY — As the 2025 NFL season is set to begin, predictions for each team’s final record and playoff prospects are being made. Teams will face challenges and opportunities, but analysts predict a competitive season ahead.

In the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills are projected to finish at 13-4, with the New England Patriots at 10-7, Miami Dolphins at 7-10, and the New York Jets at 5-12. A bold prediction is made that Patriots coach Mike Vrabel will win Coach of the Year for leading a tough defense.

The AFC North sees the Baltimore Ravens leading with a 12-5 record, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at 11-6, Pittsburgh Steelers at 9-8, and Cleveland Browns at 5-12. Ravens’ second-round pick Mike Green is expected to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

In the AFC South, the Houston Texans might finish 9-8, with the Indianapolis Colts at 8-9, the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7-10, and the Tennessee Titans at 3-14. A bold prediction suggests that Daniel Jones will have more wins than Trevor Lawrence.

The AFC West includes the Kansas City Chiefs at 12-5, Denver Broncos at 10-7, Los Angeles Chargers at 8-9, and Las Vegas Raiders at 7-10. RJ Harvey is predicted to win Offensive Rookie of the Year in this division.

The NFC East is projected to be led by the Philadelphia Eagles at 12-5, with the Washington Commanders at 10-7, Dallas Cowboys at 8-9, and New York Giants at 5-12. A significant prediction is that the division will see its first repeat champion since 2004.

In the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers are projected to lead with an 11-6 record, followed by the Detroit Lions at 9-8, Minnesota Vikings at 8-9, and Chicago Bears at 7-10. The bold prediction here is that Minnesota’s decision to gamble on J.J. McCarthy will not pay off.

The NFC South could see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finish 10-7, the Atlanta Falcons at 8-9, Carolina Panthers at 5-12, and New Orleans Saints at 3-14. Baker Mayfield is predicted to lead the league in passing yards.

Finally, the NFC West predictions show the San Francisco 49ers at 13-4, Arizona Cardinals at 10-7, Los Angeles Rams at 9-8, and Seattle Seahawks at 8-9. Brock Purdy is expected to win the MVP award this season.

In terms of playoff predictions, the 49ers were favored to win the Super Bowl against the Ravens, with a score projection of 27-24.