NFL 2025 Season Preview: Ranking All 32 Offenses

NEW YORK, NY – With the NFL’s 2025 season about to kick off, teams are navigating the aftermath of a busy offseason. As fans gear up for the action, analysts have taken a closer look at the state of the league’s 32 offenses.

The Detroit Lions are leading the pack, ranking first with an impressive average of 33.2 points per game. Their potent offense features a strong offensive line and a high-scoring combination of players, continuing their momentum from last season.

The Buffalo Bills, who ranked second, boast one of the league’s best quarterbacks and a completed offensive lineup that includes a solid running back. However, they did experience a coaching shakeup with the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Following closely are the Baltimore Ravens, known for their explosive running game. While their passing attack has advantages, analysts note that the success in this area largely stems from defenses focusing on stopping the run.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also high on the list, thanks to their quarterback Baker Mayfield’s work with an elite wide receiver combination. Yet, concerns loom as they face their third offensive coordinator in three seasons.

Within the middle tier, the Cincinnati Bengals retained key players but struggled to address their offensive line issues. Meanwhile, the Chiefs, despite some offseason changes, remain a force due to Andy Reid’s ability to maximize talent.

As teams like the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers prepare for the season, many eyes will be on their offensive line stability and quarterback performance. The Dolphins possess a thrilling offense when healthy, but depth and health will play critical roles in their success.

Other teams, like the New England Patriots and the New York Giants, are looking to find their footing after an offseason without impactful changes. The return of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could offer a boost for the Patriots, while the Giants hope Russell Wilson can rejuvenate their offense.

As the NFL gears up for another season, many teams are eager to prove themselves on the field, showcasing the intricate dance of roster management and game strategy that shapes their offensive capabilities.