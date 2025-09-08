NFL Season Returns with New Uniforms and Playoff Predictions

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The NFL season kicks off this Sunday with reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Dallas Cowboys. Fans can expect to see fresh looks on the field as teams sport their updated uniforms for 2025.

Notably, the New Orleans Saints will debut their “Gameday Gold” uniforms against the Tennessee Titans, marking the first time since 2002 they will wear gold during a game. The Saints have also painted their end zones gold for the occasion.

The Seattle Seahawks will take the field in collegiate navy jerseys paired with wolf grey pants, one of their rarely used combinations since its introduction in 2012. The Arizona Cardinals are opting for an all-white look as they prepare to face their opponent.

Along with the uniform changes, NFL analysts have made their predictions for the upcoming playoff picture. Notably, 33 analysts picked the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC, with 24 favoring the Baltimore Ravens and 10 casting their votes for the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFC, the Eagles and Packers are among the favorites, with a strong divide in opinions on potential wildcard teams.

Analysts cited strength in quarterback performances and historical data as key factors shaping this year’s predictions. The inclusion of new talent, such as Micah Parsons, is also expected to influence team dynamics, particularly for the Green Bay Packers.

The countdown to determining which teams will dominate the league has begun as fans gear up for what promises to be an exciting season. As jerseys get washed and helmets are donned, the anticipation for thrilling matchups is palpable.