Sports
2025 NFL Season Starts with Rising Costs for Fans
NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 NFL season is set to begin on September 4 with a highly anticipated matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, airing on NBC. This season will feature 272 regular season games, with 218 of them broadcasted on major networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.
Fans hoping to watch every game will need to spend significantly on subscriptions, with estimates suggesting costs could exceed $750. The National Football League (NFL) has sold broadcasting rights to various channels and streaming services, making it challenging for fans without a cable package or multiple subscriptions to follow their teams.
NFL games will be accessible via traditional broadcasters and streaming platforms. Returning subscribers may pay around $378 annually, plus a base fee for services like YouTube TV, priced at $83 per month. For new customers, there’s an option of a discounted package at about $50 monthly, which includes the Sunday Ticket and access to every out-of-market game.
This season will also see the continuation of Thursday Night Football broadcasts exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which costs $9 a month, while Netflix will air two Christmas Day games for a minimum of $8 per month.
Fans without cable must navigate multiple platforms. Those interested in following all NFL games may opt for an NFL+ subscription costing $7 monthly. However, it’s worth noting that just one of the NFL’s seven international games will be broadcast on NBC this season.
For die-hard fans, the costs of viewing games have surged, particularly since the league expanded its broadcasting reach over the last decade. The NFL now has deals worth over $110 billion through 2033, reflecting a growing trend of fans having to invest more to enjoy their favorite sport.
