NFL Second-Generation Players Shaping New Season

NEW YORK, NY — As the 2025 NFL season begins, a notable trend is emerging: the rise of second-generation football players. Many of this year’s standout athletes have fathers who once played in the NFL, allowing them to grow up with direct exposure to the game.

This season, dozens of players carry on their fathers’ legacies. The spotlight shines on quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, who despite not coming from a quarterback lineage, has football ties. His father, Jim Burrow, was an eighth-round draft pick in 1976.

Meanwhile, rookie Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, adds yet another legacy to the mix. Deion, who won two Super Bowls and is now the head coach at Colorado, epitomizes success as both a player and mentor.

The depth of talent in the NFL is reflected in the All-Second-Generation team, constructed to highlight these athletes. Notably, Christian McCaffrey leads the running back position, being the son of former NFL star Ed McCaffrey, who won three Super Bowls.

Wide receivers are particularly well-represented in this category. Marvin Harrison Jr., drafted fourth overall in 2024, aims to follow in the footsteps of his Hall of Fame father, while Cooper Kupp and DK Metcalf showcase their prowess, despite their fathers having different roles in the league.

This season also marks the emergence of several rookie tight ends with rich family histories, including Mason Taylor of the Jets, whose father is Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

Offensive linemen like Joe Alt and Ted Karras bring strong family lineages, setting the tone for the trenches. Alt’s father, John, is enshrined in the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame.

Defensively, families like the Bosa family highlight the ongoing legacy of football. Joey and Nick Bosa, sons of John Bosa, are celebrated for their achievements, boasting a combined ten Pro Bowl selections.

Coaches are also part of this narrative. Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the 49ers, and Brian Schottenheimer, head coach of the Cowboys, continue the family tradition in coaching, influenced by their legendary fathers.

As the season unfolds, expect to see these second-generation players not only trying to carve their own paths but also aiming to honor the legacies left by their fathers. With their combined talent and experience, they will undoubtedly make an impact in the league.