NFL Stars Praise Fred Warner as Top Trash Talker

San Francisco, California – On July 2, 2025, NFL players George Kittle and Baker Mayfield weighed in on the dynamic of trash talking in football, naming 49ers linebacker Fred Warner as one of the league’s most formidable trash talkers.

Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, shared his experience of facing Warner daily during practices. In a clip from Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game, Kittle remarked, “I go against Fred Warner every day of practice, and he doesn’t ever stop talking. I think Baker can probably attest to that. He just talks the whole game.”

Baker Mayfield, the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quickly confirmed Kittle’s statement, adding, “Yup,” demonstrating his agreement. Kittle continued, “But, yeah, he’s pretty high up there,” solidifying Warner’s reputation.

While Kittle emphasized Warner’s trash talking, he also mentioned another player known for his outspoken nature—cornerback Jalen Ramsey, currently with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kittle noted that despite Ramsey’s reputation, their interactions often involve friendly conversations between plays. “So I always enjoy that one, too,” he said.

Mayfield took the opportunity to reiterate Kittle’s claims, stating, “Yeah, Fred Warner is up there for trash talk.” Warner, now entering his eighth NFL season, is celebrated for his impressive performance and consistent stats, finishing with 131 tackles in 2024 while dealing with a fractured ankle.

Warner’s accolades include four All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl appearances. He stated, “Whatever I can do to help get the most out of my teammates, that’s only going to make me better. If I’m out there talking noise, challenging, I have no choice but to be at the top of my game. Because if I’m over there talking all that noise and I’m not performing, then it’s just talk. You’ve got to back that up with performance.”

Fred Warner continues to be a key player for the 49ers, proving that his trash talk is backed by solid play on the field.