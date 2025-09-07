NFL Sunday Ticket Returns: Pricing and Deals for 2025 Season

NEW YORK, USA — The National Football League (NFL) is gearing up for its regular season set to launch on Sunday, September 7. Fans eager to watch the Sunday games still have a chance to subscribe to the coveted NFL Sunday Ticket package, according to USA TODAY.

For the third consecutive year, YouTube and YouTube TV will be the exclusive providers for the NFL Sunday Ticket, offering access to all out-of-market games not shown on local broadcasts. The subscription cost for returning customers is $480, which is an increase of $31 compared to last year’s early-bird price.

New subscribers can find discounted rates with select brands such as Best Buy and Verizon. Additionally, month-to-month options are available for those hesitant to commit for the whole season. Customers can sign up via YouTube or YouTube TV, with pricing for new customers set at $276 for a full season or $34.50 monthly over eight installments.

Returning subscribers opting for the NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone face higher fees, with overall costs reaching $522 or $65.25 per month. Special pricing is available for college students, veterans, and first responders, adding further affordability to the package.

“It’s very exciting to have football back, and we aim to make it accessible for all fans,” said Mike Snider, a national news reporter for USA TODAY. “With various pricing and special promotions, we encourage fans to find the best option suitable for them.”

Additional deals include a promotional offer from DraftKings and FanDuel, allowing new users to purchase the NFL Sunday Ticket at discounted rates or through betting incentives. Verizon is also offering the package for free when new lines are added to existing plans. Students can now subscribe for just $119 and $129 if they include the NFL RedZone.

As the new season approaches, fans are urged to take advantage of these deals to ensure they don’t miss out on any of the action. For more details on how to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket, interested individuals can visit the official channels of YouTube or YouTube TV.