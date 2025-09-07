Sports
NFL Sunday Ticket Returns: Pricing and Deals for 2025 Season
NEW YORK, USA — The National Football League (NFL) is gearing up for its regular season set to launch on Sunday, September 7. Fans eager to watch the Sunday games still have a chance to subscribe to the coveted NFL Sunday Ticket package, according to USA TODAY.
For the third consecutive year, YouTube and YouTube TV will be the exclusive providers for the NFL Sunday Ticket, offering access to all out-of-market games not shown on local broadcasts. The subscription cost for returning customers is $480, which is an increase of $31 compared to last year’s early-bird price.
New subscribers can find discounted rates with select brands such as Best Buy and Verizon. Additionally, month-to-month options are available for those hesitant to commit for the whole season. Customers can sign up via YouTube or YouTube TV, with pricing for new customers set at $276 for a full season or $34.50 monthly over eight installments.
Returning subscribers opting for the NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone face higher fees, with overall costs reaching $522 or $65.25 per month. Special pricing is available for college students, veterans, and first responders, adding further affordability to the package.
“It’s very exciting to have football back, and we aim to make it accessible for all fans,” said Mike Snider, a national news reporter for USA TODAY. “With various pricing and special promotions, we encourage fans to find the best option suitable for them.”
Additional deals include a promotional offer from DraftKings and FanDuel, allowing new users to purchase the NFL Sunday Ticket at discounted rates or through betting incentives. Verizon is also offering the package for free when new lines are added to existing plans. Students can now subscribe for just $119 and $129 if they include the NFL RedZone.
As the new season approaches, fans are urged to take advantage of these deals to ensure they don’t miss out on any of the action. For more details on how to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket, interested individuals can visit the official channels of YouTube or YouTube TV.
Recent Posts
- Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Leaves Family with $220 Million Fortune
- Lenny Kravitz Joins MTV VMAs as Presenter and Nominee
- Megan Moroney and Diane Warren Host Inspiring Nashville Event
- A Look Back at Memorable MTV VMA Moments Ahead of 2025 Ceremony
- Bills and Ravens Clash in Anticipated AFC Showdown
- Buffalo Bills Face Ravens in Week 1 Showdown
- Tate McRae Dazzles at 2025 VMAs in Stunning White Gown
- 2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards
- The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit
- Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns
- Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns
- Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs
- Olivia Culpo Posts Adorable Photo of Baby Colette in Matching Diapers