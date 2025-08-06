Sports
NFL Suspends Safety Tracy Walker for 12 Games to Start Season
DETROIT, Mich. — Free agent safety Tracy Walker is officially out for most of the 2025 NFL season after receiving a 12-game suspension. The league has not disclosed the specific reasons for his suspension.
Walker, who has been a free agent, was not expected to make a roster this year anyway. Although he is eligible to sign with a team at any time, he won’t be able to compete until at least Week 13.
The 30-year-old safety has faced challenges in recent years. After not appearing in any regular-season games last year, Walker had a brief stint on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad before being released.
Walker was originally drafted in the third round by the Detroit Lions in 2018. He quickly became a starting safety and spent six seasons in Detroit before his recent struggles.
Given his current situation and the suspension, many experts believe that Walker’s NFL career may be nearing its end.
