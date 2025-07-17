NFL Teams Begin Offseason Analysis as Training Camps Approach

NEW YORK, NY — As NFL training camps are set to begin in the coming weeks, analysts are reflecting on team strategies from the offseason and looking ahead to the upcoming season.

The offseason provided a mix of trades, draft picks, and coaching changes, with teams positioning themselves for success in 2025 and beyond. Notably, the Los Angeles Rams had a standout offseason by re-signing quarterback Matthew Stafford and making strategic moves in both free agency and the draft, including acquiring future high-value draft picks.

Stafford’s deal, worth $40 million fully guaranteed in 2025, retains a top-tier quarterback at an affordable price for the Rams. Meanwhile, the team’s ability to trade down with the Atlanta Falcons secured them a strong position to gather even more draft assets.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have also drawn attention with their decision to extend quarterback Brock Purdy. The contract, valued at around $53 million per year with $100 million guaranteed, reflects the team’s confidence in Purdy’s capabilities to lead its offense.

Other teams are not without their struggles, as numerous players have yet to sign their contracts ahead of training camp. A notable case is second-round pick Tre Harris of the Los Angeles Chargers, who has not yet come to terms on a deal, highlighting ongoing negotiations across the league.

As organizations gear up for the 2025 season, the decisions made during the offseason will be pivotal in shaping each team’s trajectory. With training camps just around the corner, every move will be scrutinized, and fans eagerly await to see how these changes unfold.