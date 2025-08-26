Sports
NFL Teams Face Roster Cuts Ahead of 53-Man Deadline on August 26, 2025
New York, NY — NFL teams are busy finalizing their rosters as they prepare for the 2025 season. By 4 p.m. ET today, each of the 32 teams must reduce their rosters from 90 players to 53.
As of this afternoon, approximately 1,182 players are expected to be waived across the league, as teams comply with roster regulations. While 53 players will make the active roster, many released athletes may still have the chance to join practice squads, which can accommodate a maximum of 16 players, or 17 if a team includes an international pathway player.
Players with fewer than four accrued seasons must clear waivers to become unrestricted free agents, while those with four or more seasons can sign with any team immediately. Teams have until noon ET on Wednesday to make claims on waived players.
Among the notable roster moves today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to release quarterback Kyle Trask, a former second-round pick, while the Las Vegas Raiders waived veteran wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Phillip Dorsett II.
The Washington Commanders released six players, including wide receiver Michael Gallup, who had hoped for a resurgence after retirement. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions parted ways with quarterback Hendon Hooker, a third-round pick from last year.
Tampa Bay has also released linebacker Nick Jackson, and the Atlanta Falcons cut defensive lineman Morgan Fox. As teams transition towards finalizing their lineups, high-profile cuts are causing a stir across the NFL.
Various players, like the Buccaneers’ undrafted free agent defensive tackle, have also been cut, marking the uncertainty and transience of an NFL career.
As the deadline approaches, anticipation is building on which players might be picked up during the waiver process or added to the practice squads. The NFL landscape is set to change significantly as teams dive into the final preparations for the upcoming season.
