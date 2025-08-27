NFL Teams Finalize 53-Man Rosters Ahead of Season Kickoff

NEW YORK, N.Y. — As the NFL gears up for the 2024 season, teams had to finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, a key deadline that has resulted in numerous cuts, trades, and additions.

Among notable cuts, the Carolina Panthers released wide receiver Shi Smith, while the Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Cleveland Browns.

The Dallas Cowboys opted to carry six pass rushers on their roster amid uncertainty over the status of standout player Micah Parsons. Cowboys General Manager Jerry Jones was optimistic about linebacker Sam Williams, noting, “He’s shown real promise and impact during the preseason.”

In a surprising move, the New York Giants cut quarterback Tommy DeVito, a decision solidified after signing veteran quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor during the offseason. Despite his standout play in the preseason, DeVito’s position changed dramatically with these acquisitions.

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their roster by adding tackle Jack Driscoll and quarterback Carson Wentz, who is expected to support starter Jalen Hurts as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are keeping guard Sam Cosmi on the physically unable to perform list, as he continues to recover from an ACL injury, putting him out for at least the first four weeks of the season.

In Chicago, the Bears secured undrafted free agent wide receiver Tyler Scott, who made waves during the preseason by tying for the team lead in touchdowns. “He earned his spot on the roster with hard work and dedication,” said head coach Matt Eberflus.

As teams navigate injuries and performance-based decisions, the 2024 NFL season is shaping up to be an exciting one as the first kickoff approaches next week.