Sports
NFL Teams Finalize 53-Man Rosters Ahead of Season Kickoff
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to trim their active rosters to 53 players, just days ahead of the season opener on September 4. The defending Super Bowl champions will host in the highly anticipated kickoff game on NBC.
Notable cuts included the Carolina Panthers‘ decision to part ways with wide receiver . Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders acquired quarterback from the Cleveland Browns, addressing their need for a backup after .
As each team’s adjustments became official, reporters from NFL Nation provided insights into the players who missed the cut. Among the biggest moves, Dallas Cowboys chose to carry six pass rushers on their roster following health uncertainties surrounding . Conversely, Giants released quarterback , who had been a contender throughout the offseason.
Chicago Bears saw undrafted rookie wide receiver make the squad after a strong preseason performance, showcasing his versatility on special teams. The Philadelphia Eagles fortified their quarterback position with the acquisition of .
In other news, the Washington Commanders placed right guard on the physically unable to perform list, ruling him out for at least the first four weeks of the season. The Indianapolis Colts‘ surprising cut of 2023 second-round pick has raised questions about their cornerback depth.
While roster decisions continue to make headlines, key trades highlight the NFL’s evolving landscape, with upcoming games ready to showcase the teams’ final rosters.
