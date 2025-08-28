NFL Teams Finalize 53-Man Rosters Ahead of 2025 Season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The start of the 2025 NFL season is just days away, and teams have completed the mandatory roster cuts to finalize their 53-man rosters. The deadline was set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, resulting in a high-stakes day for players and management alike.

A total of 1,184 players lost their jobs as teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to the required 53. Notable moves included the Panthers releasing wide receiver Shi Smith and the Raiders trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Browns for a fifth-round pick.

Every team is allowed to carry 16 players on its practice squad, and several notable names have already been claimed. The waiver claim process begins immediately after cuts, with players under four years of service eligible for claims. The Tennessee Titans have the first priority in the waiver order, giving them a chance to enhance their squad.

Significant roster moves included the moving of veteran players such as running back Kyler Murray to injured reserve and the surprise cut of several young talents. For example, the Packers opted to release both Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma, keeping only Jordan Love and Malik Willis as quarterbacks.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed confidence in his roster’s depth, claiming it is the best he has seen since taking over. However, he was also surprised by the cuts of key players like veteran offensive lineman. Coaches across the league now have their eye on potential additions from the waiver wire.

The upcoming season opener is set for September 4, featuring the defending Super Bowl champions in action. Fans and teams alike are eager to see how these roster changes will impact the season.