Sports
NFL Teams Finalize 53-Man Rosters Before Season Start
EL SEGUNDO, California — The 2025 NFL season is about to begin, and teams have completed their roster cuts ahead of the Week 1 opener on September 4. Each team had to trim their roster from 90 players down to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, resulting in a staggering total of 1,184 players being released.
As teams announced their final rosters, some notable cuts included the Carolina Panthers letting go of wide receiver DJ Moore and the Chicago Bears parting ways with defensive end Khalil Mack.
Several teams also made trades ahead of the deadline. The Las Vegas Raiders acquired quarterback Kenny Pickett from the Cleveland Browns, while the Minnesota Vikings brought back wide receiver Adam Thielen as they face a temporary shortage in their receiving corps.
The Tennessee Titans, who had first priority in the waiver order, claimed four players, taking advantage of their position after the roster cuts. Other teams, like the New York Jets, secured three new acquisitions through waivers, bolstering their roster as they head into the first game.
Additionally, some players with significant starting experience were surprisingly cut, while others were able to secure spots on their teams after impressive training camps. Coaches across the league shared confidence in their selected rosters and the moves they made in preparation for the season.
In a noteworthy move, Los Angeles Chargers running back Harris practiced in pads after a fireworks accident injury, signaling he could be ready for the opener. Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick could take the lead if Harris needs more time to recover.
As teams finalize their lineups, the excitement for the 2025 NFL season continues to build, with fans eager to see how these new rosters will perform.
