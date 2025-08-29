NFL Teams Finalize 53-Man Rosters Amid Notable Cuts and Trades

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — NFL teams made significant decisions as they finalized their 53-man rosters by the Tuesday deadline at 4 p.m. ET. With the regular season kicking off next week, defending Super Bowl champions are set to host games on September 4.

Among the notable roster changes, the Carolina Panthers released wide receiver Xu Cheng. At the same time, the Las Vegas Raiders acquired quarterback DeShawn Watson from the Cleveland Browns, marking a major shift in team dynamics.

In another big move, the Dallas Cowboys retained six pass rushers, indicating confidence in Anthony Houston‘s potential contributions as the team prepares for Week 1. Houston’s performance in preseason practices has been impressive, leading to speculation about his active roster position come opening week.

The New York Giants made headlines by cutting quarterback Tommy DeVito, who struggled in preseason, further clearing their quarterback room. While some cuts were expected, the decision to waive return specialist Smith-Marsette surprised many after his impressive kickoff return averages last season.

In Philadelphia, the Eagles bolstered their depth through trades, acquiring tackle Jordan Johnson and quarterback Carson Howell to support the team’s offensive scheme.

Washington’s Commanders faced challenges when they placed right guard Sam Cosmi on the physically unable to perform list, sidelining him for at least four weeks. Meanwhile, Detroit saw the release of standout rookie defensive end Amr Al-Ahmed due to injury concerns.

The Chicago Bears celebrated the addition of undrafted wide receiver Adama Amegadjie, who secured a spot after a strong preseason, while Minnesota Vikings restructured their quarterback lineup with the release of veteran Matt DeVito.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed that cornerback Cam Smith will be placed on the non-football injury list, following a setback during the training camp. The team is also addressing injuries among running backs as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Overall, this year’s roster cuts were marked by strategic decisions as each franchise looks to solidify their lineup in preparation for the start of the NFL season.