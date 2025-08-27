NFL Teams Finalize 53-Man Rosters Ahead of Season Kickoff

NEW YORK, NY — As the 2025 NFL season approaches, teams were required to finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. This year, all 32 teams faced the challenge of trimming their rosters from 90 players during the preseason down to just 53, resulting in a significant number of cuts.

Among the notable roster moves, the Arizona Cardinals released popular kick returner DeeJay Dallas and placed first-round pick Walter Nolen on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

The Denver Broncos cut quarterback Sam Ehlinger, although he performed well during the preseason. The team’s QB room will now consist of Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham as they head into the new season.

The San Francisco 49ers surprised many by releasing punter Thomas Morstead, leaving them without a punter on the roster, while the Kansas City Chiefs cut both Mike Pennel and Carson Steele, former starters.

In other major cuts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Kyle Trask, the team’s second-string quarterback for the past four years, and the Houston Texans parted ways with former first-round pick Damon Arnette.

Amid cuts, several teams opted for trades to avoid losing promising players. The Las Vegas Raiders acquired quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson from the Browns after an injury to their backup quarterback.

Teams also faced pressure to make trades as the cut deadline approached, with the Philadelphia Eagles making three trades over the weekend. The Titans and Ravens also made key roster decisions as they prepared for the upcoming season.

Overall, more than 1,000 players faced release ahead of the cut deadline, and as these roster decisions unfold, fans and analysts alike are keenly watching player movements in anticipation of the season opener.