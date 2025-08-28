Sports
NFL Teams Finalize Roster Cuts Ahead of Season Opener
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — NFL teams made significant roster decisions by the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, finalizing their 53-man rosters ahead of the upcoming season. Among the most notable moves included several trades and numerous player cuts that reshaped the landscape for many teams.
The defending Super Bowl champion is set to kick off the new season on Sept. 4, which increased the urgency for teams to finalize their rosters. The offseason saw several key cuts, including the Carolina Panthers releasing wide receiver and the Las Vegas Raiders acquiring quarterback .
In Dallas, uncertainty surrounded player status for the season opener. The Cowboys opted to retain six pass rushers on their roster, including . While the team plans to place several players on the injured reserve list soon, it shows confidence in their pass rush depth as they prepare to face tough opponents in the first month.
In New York, the Giants cut quarterback , a decision anticipated after the team signed and drafted additional quarterbacks earlier in the offseason. Meanwhile, the decision to let go of returner was unexpected, especially after his strong kickoff return performance.
The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade to acquire a tackle while also releasing a number of players, including some who were veterans on the team. This move bolsters their offensive line depth, which had been a concern leading into the new season.
One of the most surprising decisions came from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who chose to keep punter on the roster over a more seasoned option. This indicates a shift in strategic focus as the team continues to evaluate its special teams.
As the season approaches, coaches and general managers will watch closely as remaining roster spots may fill through trades or player releases in the coming weeks. Teams will gear up for a challenging season ahead, hoping their final rosters will lead them to success on the field.
