Some NFL Teams Finalize Roster Decisions Ahead of Deadline

BALTIMORE, Md. — The 2025 NFL preseason wraps up this weekend, and teams are preparing for the final roster cuts due by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The recent games have shown how each team’s roster battles are shaping up.

In Miami, running back Najee Harris, recovering from a fireworks injury, might return for Week 1. Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz expressed optimism about Harris’s status, saying, “Najee’s doing great, going through all the medical processes.” Harris’s injury was serious enough to cause concerns early in training camp, and while Coach Jim Harbaugh has been vague about player injuries, he confirmed Harris has been making progress.

Across the league, rookie quarterback Sanders struggled in Cleveland‘s preseason finale, completing just 3 of 6 passes. Despite the performance, he believes he will make the final roster: “I think, overall as a player, I’ve put in the work,” he stated after the game.

Meanwhile, the Ravens saw strong performances from rookies. Cornerback Martin returned an interception for a touchdown, possibly sealing his spot on the roster. Coach John Harbaugh noted that play-making ability can often sway decisions during roster cuts.

The Saints dealt with offensive line concerns as well, losing a player to a potential injury, which could lead to seeking external reinforcements for depth. Coach Dennis Allen indicated they are still evaluating options.

As teams finalize their choices, each coaching staff is analyzing performances, addressing injuries, and determining who will become part of the 53-man roster heading into the regular season.