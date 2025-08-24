Sports
Some NFL Teams Finalize Roster Decisions Ahead of Deadline
BALTIMORE, Md. — The 2025 NFL preseason wraps up this weekend, and teams are preparing for the final roster cuts due by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The recent games have shown how each team’s roster battles are shaping up.
In Miami, running back Najee Harris, recovering from a fireworks injury, might return for Week 1. Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz expressed optimism about Harris’s status, saying, “Najee’s doing great, going through all the medical processes.” Harris’s injury was serious enough to cause concerns early in training camp, and while Coach Jim Harbaugh has been vague about player injuries, he confirmed Harris has been making progress.
Across the league, rookie quarterback Sanders struggled in Cleveland‘s preseason finale, completing just 3 of 6 passes. Despite the performance, he believes he will make the final roster: “I think, overall as a player, I’ve put in the work,” he stated after the game.
Meanwhile, the Ravens saw strong performances from rookies. Cornerback Martin returned an interception for a touchdown, possibly sealing his spot on the roster. Coach John Harbaugh noted that play-making ability can often sway decisions during roster cuts.
The Saints dealt with offensive line concerns as well, losing a player to a potential injury, which could lead to seeking external reinforcements for depth. Coach Dennis Allen indicated they are still evaluating options.
As teams finalize their choices, each coaching staff is analyzing performances, addressing injuries, and determining who will become part of the 53-man roster heading into the regular season.
Recent Posts
- Israeli Military Bombs Sanaa Amid Rising Regional Tensions
- Some NFL Teams Finalize Roster Decisions Ahead of Deadline
- NFL Preseason Wrap: Key Performances and Player Updates from 2025
- Iliman Ndiaye Attracts Interest from English and Italian Clubs
- Danny Welbeck Reflects on Premier League Journey from Debut to Brighton
- Addison Rae Launches New Jean Design with Lucky Brand
- New Orleans Thrives Despite Challenges: A Story of Resilience
- Jun Fujita: A Voice for Conservation at Voyageurs National Park
- TikTok Star Malik Taylor Dies in Fatal Concord Car Crash
- Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Lava Shoots 100 Feet in Hawaii
- Minnesota State Fair Kicks Off with New Foods and Exciting Events
- San Antonio Shoppers Score Big with $1 Million Powerball Ticket
- Preseason Finale Highlights Key NFL Roster Battles Ahead of Cuts
- Browns Coach Confirms Rookies’ Roles Ahead of Preseason Finale
- Premier League Predictions: Matchday Two Highlights
- Sam Bairstow Disqualified from DP World Tour Following Scoring Error
- NYT Strands Word Game Offers New Puzzles Daily
- Mexican Senator Sparks Controversy Over U.S. Drug Cartel Assistance Request
- Explosion at Louisiana Plant Prompts Evacuation Order
- Cardano Bulls Anticipate Price Rally Above $2 After Breaking $1