NFL Teams Finalize Rosters Ahead of Upcoming Season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — As the 2025 NFL season approaches, teams faced a significant deadline on Tuesday, needing to trim their rosters from 90 players to the mandated 53 by 4 p.m. ET. A total of 1,184 players were released, shaking up multiple teams across the league.

Several notable moves captured attention during the roster cuts. The Carolina Panthers released wide receiver Smith-Marsette despite his impressive performances in preseason. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown, averaging nearly 35 yards per return, but the team opted to select another player for the position.

The Detroit Lions also made headlines by waiving former fan favorite and 2020 draft pick, as coach Dan Campbell expressed confidence in his roster’s depth heading into the season. The cuts included an undrafted free agent wide receiver whose strong preseason tied him for team lead in touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a future draft pick after his injury had sidelined him during key preseason games. This move will allow the Browns to evaluate their rookie quarterbacks without Pickett in the mix.

In other significant news, the Miami Dolphins released cornerback after injuries affected his performance. The team has chosen to start a rookie at the nickel position, indicating a shift towards developing younger talents.

The New England Patriots took an unexpected turn by claiming quarterback Tommy DeVito off waivers, adding him to their already diverse quarterback lineup. This move underscores the team’s strategy to reinforce key positions before the season kicks off.

Lastly, the Kansas City Chiefs retained eight wide receivers on their roster, preparing for a season filled with high expectations despite the uncertainty surrounding some players’ suspensions.

The waiver claims process is set to begin on Wednesday at noon ET, allowing teams to further adjust their rosters as needed.