NFL Teams Finalize Rosters Ahead of 2025 Season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The NFL has officially trimmed its rosters to 53 players ahead of the start of the 2025 season. This significant deadline occurred at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, just days before the first game of the season kicks off.

This year, 1,184 players lost their jobs as teams made critical decisions to finalize their lineups. Many notable players were cut, including former Super Bowl champions and promising young athletes alike.

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, announced they would be keeping eight wide receivers, a move that signals their commitment to building a strong offensive core as they prepare for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cleveland Browns made waves by trading quarterback Malik Willis to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick. This move clears the way for rookies Dillon Gabriel and Sam Howell to take on larger roles within the organization.

In another surprising transaction, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Kyle Trask, who had served as their backup quarterback for the past four seasons. The Buccaneers are now looking to new signings to fill their quarterback needs as they head into the season.

Several teams took advantage of the waiver system to boost their rosters. The Tennessee Titans, who had first priority in the waiver claims, successfully claimed four players. Other teams, like the New England Patriots, were also active in the waiver market, claiming former Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito.

In practice squad news, the Carolina Panthers added former Lions QB Hendon Hooker, while the Baltimore Ravens welcomed Tyler Huntley back to their roster after a temporary stint with the Browns.

As teams look forward to the upcoming season, they will continue monitoring injuries and player performance, making necessary adjustments as the competition heats up.