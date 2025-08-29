NFL Teams Finalize Rosters Ahead of 2023 Season Kickoff

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — NFL teams have officially finalized their 53-man rosters ahead of the 2023 season kickoff, which begins on September 4. Each team faced a deadline of 4 p.m. ET for roster cuts, leading to a flurry of moves and strategy adjustments.

As part of the roster decisions, the Miami Dolphins announced that cornerback Cam Smith will be placed on the non-football injury list due to a recent injury sustained during training camp. General Manager Chris Grier did not specify a return timeline for Smith but noted he had shown promise in the weeks leading up to the injury. “With NFI, we don’t really talk about what’s going on [publicly],” Grier stated.

Other teams have made significant changes as well. The Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Deshaun Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick after deciding to move forward with their available quarterbacks. “This move helps us to evaluate our options as the season progresses,” said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

In the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys opted to carry six pass rushers on their active roster, potentially signaling a strategy shift in anticipation of their opening game, where the status of some players remains uncertain.

The New York Giants made headlines by cutting quarterback Jake DeVito, which followed their acquisition of other quarterbacks earlier this offseason. Giants fans were surprised that wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had a notable preseason, was also released from the roster.

Across the league, many teams released veteran players, indicating a focus on younger rosters and rebuilding efforts. The Green Bay Packers were notable for keeping undrafted rookie players on their roster, continuing a tradition of integrating young talent.

The changes don’t stop at player cuts; teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers are actively pursuing additional signings to enhance their rosters further as they prepare for the first week of the regular season.

Overall, the final roster cuts and adjustments highlight a league-wide strategy to balance veterans with fresh talent while preparing for what promises to be an intense season ahead.