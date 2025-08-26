NFL Teams Finalize Rosters Ahead of 2025-26 Season

NEW YORK, NY – The countdown to the 2025-26 NFL season has begun, with teams finalizing their 53-man rosters by today’s deadline.

Among the players making the list are several former Penn State Nittany Lions. Notable names include Blake Gillikin and PJ Mustipher. Other Penn Staters include Arnold Ebiketie, Odafe Oweh, and DaQuan Jones.

In addition to these players, Penn State alumni also on the rosters are Connor McGovern, Nick Scott, and Ryan Bates. Jaquan Brisker, Mike Gesicki, and Kalen King are also listed, alongside Tyler Warren and Brenton Strange.

Some teams, like the Minnesota Vikings, include Will Fries and Kobe King. Critical additions from Penn State also feature Saquon Barkley and Jahan Dotson on the New York Giants’ roster.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans list Curtis Jacobs and Kevin Winston Jr. as part of their squad.

Meanwhile, recognized as “Standout Performers,” several players are expected to make significant impacts throughout the season.

This season promises an exciting display of talent as former Nittany Lions take the field in the NFL.